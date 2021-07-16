Dry conditions continue this weekend, rain returns next week

Dry air will limit shower and storm activity across northeast Florida with limited coverage over inland SE GA, most will be from Waycross north. Only a few pop-up showers may form as the east coast sea breeze pushes inland over coastal NE FL in the early afternoon and then interacts with the St Johns river breeze, 10%. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will allow high temperatures to climb with Feels Like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Tonight, mostly clear with light patchy fog.

Saturday and Sunday will see seasonal and dry conditions for NE FL and SE GA with showers returning late Sunday night.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s will feel like upper 90s to low 100s. Wind SE 5-15 mph. Mostly clear and mild overnight with light patchy fog.

Saturday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with light patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy and hot with feels like temperatures feeling closer to the triple digits. Mild overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers possible late Sunday, followed by a soggy start to the work week.

7 am 73

8 am 75

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 92

5 pm 89

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm