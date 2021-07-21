Hot, humid Hump day with scattered showers, storms

The wet weather pattern continues for northeast FL today with scattered showers, storms will develop around noon near and along I-75 then moving east. Strong to isolated severe storms possible through Friday. Coverage will Increase as the showers, storms approach I-95 where it will merge with the Atlantic sea breeze.

Across southeast Georgia multiple rounds of convection will be possible through late tonight. Best rain chances will be north of I-10 with locally heavy rainfall possible along I-75 and across southeast GA.

The pattern remains in place tomorrow with a westerly flow increasing atmospheric water over the region which will result more widespread thunderstorms through the end of the week. The main threat from storms during this period is locally heavy rainfall.

Today: Cloudy with showers, storms this afternoon, 50-70 percent. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will increase around noon along I-75, 2 pm near and along I-95. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain chances fade this evening with patchy fog forming inland.

Thursday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with light patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures 100-105. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph. Rain and storm chances increase mainly after noon, 50-70 percent. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms, some locally heavy continue through Saturday, a little drier Sunday and early next week.

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 92

5 pm 90

8 pm 85

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm