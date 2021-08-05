JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Rounds of locally heavy rainfall will continue through Friday.

That same pesky front will slowly lift northward into southeast Georgia through the afternoon. A weak area of low pressure will lift northward into the Florida panhandle with an increasing south- southwesterly flow through Friday. Southwesterly flow will continue to favor a more progressive Gulf sea breeze and better chances for thunderstorms across the area.

Expect thunderstorm coverage to increase across northeast Florida and into southern portions of southeast Georgia Thursday as the warm front lifts northward. The potential for heavy rainfall will continue. Flood threat will be limited on Thursday, but it cannot be ruled out for localized low-lying and urban areas.

The influence of the front and the considerable cloudiness will keep temperatures 4-7 degrees below normal today.

Temps will begin to trend hotter, toward the low 90s, across north-central Florida by Friday. This will bring heat index readings back into the triple digits...yay

Today: Cooler under cloudy skies with rounds of rainfall and thunderstorms, 70-90 percent across northeast Florida, 60-70 percent for southeast Georgia. Highs in the 80s will be widespread. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Showers will linger late, some lasting overnight.

Friday: Rain with storms continue, 60-80 percent for NE FL, 70-80 percent for SE GA. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog and showers. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures iin the upper 90s to low 100s. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Rain continues late with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms continue with less coverage Saturday with continued drying through Sunday.

Hour Temp expected 7 p.m. 75 8 p.m. 76 9 p.m. 77 10 p.m. 79 11 p.m. 81 Noon 82 3 p.m. 84 5 p.m. 82 8 p.m. 77 10 p.m. 76 11 p.m. 76