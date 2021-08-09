Hot and humid with afternoon storms, sounds like our summer pattern has returned

The summer pattern returns with onshore wind and afternoon showers, storms hitching a ride on the Atlantic sea breeze. The onshore flow will add to the storm instability this afternoon. The east coast and gulf coast sea breezes will converge near highway 301 to I-75 mainly after 2pm. Activity will begin near I95, between noon and 2pm, then move inland through the remainder of the afternoon. This activity will diminish this evening with loss of heating.

Tuesday: The east coast sea breeze is the dominant feature. The east coast sea breeze should get past highway 301 and I-75, so convergence with gulf sea breeze looks likely near the western edge of forecast area. Best chances for showers, storms will be inland, with the east coast drying out in the afternoon.

Near seasonal afternoon highs, but the heat and humidity will continue triple digit Feels Like temperatures through the week.

Ad

Today: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated storms, 30-40 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like upper 90s to 105. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers will fade after sunset.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, Feels Like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Scattered showers with storms possible after noon near I-95 then after 2 pm near and along highway 301. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Summer pattern continues this week with hot, humid afternoons followed by sea breeze showers and storms.

7 am 75

8 am 77

9 am 81

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 91

5 pm 89

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm