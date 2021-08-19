Dangerously hot today, seek shade, AC, hydrate and don’t forget your pets

Heat index today from 11am through 7pm. The heat, humidity combination could potentially be dangerous.

Abundant moisture, hot temperatures and then the dueling sea breezes move inland bringing, slow-moving showers and storms. The storms that develop could produce locally heavy rainfall. The rest of the area will be hot and humid. Heat indices are in the 105-110 range across much of the area this afternoon. Heat advisory 11am through 7pm.Friday will see a return to offshore wind. Although there is a wind shift, we should still expect sea breeze showers and storms, 40-60 percent during the afternoon with some lingering through the evening. Main hazards are locally heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds, and frequent lightning. At this time, afternoon heat indices will continue near heat advisory levels.

Today: Becoming cloudy with afternoon showers, storms, 40 - 50 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures, 105-110 degrees. Wind S/E 5 - 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog tonight.

Friday: Possible heat advisory. Patchy fog under cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very hot afternoon with Feel Like temperatures 106-110. Scattered showers with storms, 40-60 percent. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog as showers end. Wind W/SW 5 - 15 mph.

Looking ahead: A hot Saturday, possible heat advisories as scattered showers, storms will continue through the weekend.

7 am 75

8 am 77

9 am 83

10 am 87

11 am 88

12 pm 90

3 pm 93

5 pm 90

8 pm 84

10 pm 82

11 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 8:04 pm