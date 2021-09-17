Wet, unsettled today, a soggy Saturday with more to come

The unsettled and wet pattern continues for your finally Friday. Showers with storms will develop after the lunch hour and continue past sunset. Wash, rinse and repeat this weekend.
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Rain with thunderstorms likely, 60-70 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Cloudy overnight with showers and patchy to dense areas of fog.
Saturday: Showers, with storms likely under cloudy skies. Afternoon showers, storms, 60-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers overnight.
Looking ahead: The unsettled weekend weather continues next week.
7am 71
8am 74
10am 77
11am 82
12pm 84
3pm 86
5pm 84
8pm 79
10pm 78
11pm 77
Sunrise: 7:12 am
Sunset: 7:29 pm