Wet, unsettled today, a soggy Saturday with more to come

Wet weekend ahead

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Looking Ahead
The unsettled and wet pattern continues for your finally Friday.  Showers with storms will develop after the lunch hour and continue past sunset.  Wash, rinse and repeat this weekend.

Today:  Cloudy with scattered showers.  Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.  Wind SE 5-10 mph.  Rain with thunderstorms likely, 60-70 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.  Cloudy overnight with showers and patchy to dense areas of fog.

Saturday:  Showers, with storms likely under cloudy skies.  Afternoon showers, storms, 60-80 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s.  Wind ESE 5-10 mph.  Cloudy with showers overnight.

Looking ahead:  The unsettled weekend weather continues next week.

7am 71

8am 74

10am 77

11am 82

12pm 84

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 79

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise:  7:12 am

Sunset:  7:29 pm

