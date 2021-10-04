Attention wine lovers: Climate likely to impact wine growing season

Attention all wine lovers: A shift in climate is likely to impact the future production of wine.

Weather and wine go hand in hand.

Wine grapes are one of the most sensitive crops to change in temperature and precipitation.

Growing season temperatures are extremely important to wine grapes and can affect the quality and the taste.

Warm climate wine regions have more consistent temperatures and a gentle transition from summer to fall, allowing them to be fruity and less acidic.

Cold climate regions have a steeper temperature gradient which preserves the acidity and the grapes take longer to ripen, producing a tarter wine.

In a study by Climate Central, the average growing season temperature has risen 2 degrees since 1970. Globally, wine grapes are grown in areas where the average growing season temperature (spring through fall) occurs within a narrow range of 18°F. For some grapes, such as pinot noir, the average temperature range is a much narrower 3.6°F.

Ad

Over the same time, the growing season temperature in California has risen 2.9 degrees. This region accounts for 85% of wine production in the United States.

Growing Season Warming (Climate Central)

Three wine conditions must be met for the best quality: warm temperatures, low risk of frost damage and no extreme heat.

Not to mention devastating wildfires have swept through a number of wine growing regions, including California, consequently due to higher temperatures and drier conditions. Even the smoke from the fires can pose a threat to the grapes.

Wine crops are also vulnerable to extreme weather event like flooding, heat waves and hailstorms.

Climate Change Conditions That Harm Grape Growing (Climate Central)

Fun fact: The United States has nearly 1 million acres of grape-bearing land, and according to wineamerica.org, the U.S. has over 10,000 wineries attracting over 13 million tourists and supplying over 900,000 jobs.