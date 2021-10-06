Unsettled pattern continues with showers, storms

Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop and spread across northeast Florida, southeast Georgia, this afternoon. Cloudy skies will linger as showers fade this evening.

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with showers, storms likely, 50-70 percent. Wind ESE 5 - 15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Cloudy with showers fading late tonight with patchy fog.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 40 - 60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind ENE 5 - 15 mph. Showers with storms likely for northeast Florida, southeast Georgia. Cloudy over night with patchy fog, showers.

Looking ahead: The unsettled weather continues through Saturday. Models are trending drier for Sunday with less shower coverage.

7am 74

8am 76

10am 80

11am 82

12pm 83

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 79

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 7:06 pm