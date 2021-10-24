NHC monitoring disturbance off East Coast

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure off the East Coast with a low chance of development in coming days.

NHC 8AM Update:

“ A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form off the east coast of the United States in a couple of days. The frontal low will likely move generally northward through the middle of the week and could bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast. Late in the week, the low is forecast to move eastward, and it could begin to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves away from the coast of the U.S.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.”