Another Weather Authority Alert Day! This FRIDAY

Nor’easter to pound the coast, not looking for severe weather just heavy coastal impacts

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Coastal impacts will be many

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last Thursday, we had a Weather Authority Alert Day (WAAD) and “boom” it was a wild day. Two rounds of bad weather merged into one messy day. Rainfall was widespread and there were a few severe thunderstorm warnings for gusty winds and very heavy downpours. Rainfall amounts were basically between 1-2″.

The following pics set the stage for this Friday.

Georgia and west of Jacksonville saw big amounts!
Basically about 1" of rain that took hours to move through.

So... How does this play into this coming Friday?

Well, there is a building case for a significant nor’easter for our area starting this Thursday night into early Saturday.

Unlike the nor’easter that slammed Massachusetts and Rhode Island last week, winds along the coast reached hurricane values of over 73 mph. Those winds ultimately downed power lines knocking out power to nearly 1,000,000 people. Interestingly, that area of nor’easter had a tropical “kicker” that swirled into the upper-level feature and ultimately this helped it become sub-tropical storm Wanda over the weekend.

Southeastern United States nor’easters are typically induced by high pressure, not low pressures, this Friday, it will be a combo.

WAAD this Friday

This will be the case this Friday, as the one-two combination of low pressure developing over Central Florida (south of Jacksonville) and a high pressure over the Carolinas) will be more than enough to develop a moderate nor’easter for Southeast Georgia and Northern Florida.

WHAT TO EXPECTBeginning when?Worst (timing)Worst (condition)
Coastal Areas
WindsThursday nightFriday afternoonGale Warning?? Gusts to +40 mph offshore, beaches 35-40 mph)
RainfallThursday eveningDuring the day FridayAmounts up to 3″ generally 1-2″
Coastal FloodingFriday morningAt High Tides 9 AM Friday & 10 AM SaturdayTides are at astronomical high tides but will be another 1-2′ higher
Heavy SurfFriday morningFriday and SaturdaySurf 5-7+′ and slowly subsiding on Sunday
High Rip Current RiskFriday morningFriday and SaturdayRisk will be high slowly subsiding on Sunday
Inland Areas
WindsFriday MorningFriday afternoon/eveningGusty winds to 25 mph
RainfallFridayFriday afternoonAmounts 1″ or less, especially west of Jacksonville
Chilly Daytime TemperaturesFridayFriday & SaturdayHighs in the upper 50s and low 60s (don’t forget the wind!)

Reading those details, it’s clear the worst of the weather will impact tidal areas of the beaches and intracoastal, plus it will be really nasty outside.

On a Friday too!

Nobody got time for that!

The Following graphics will be updated as we head into the nor’easter, stop back for updated details!

Heaviest seems likely along the coast
Whew! Beaches will see winds +10 mph higher
Starting Friday morning through the weekend
Coastal / Beaches most impacted and it's a no boating offshore weekend!

