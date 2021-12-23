Sunny and breezy, we’ll be back in flip flop soon

A frosty start to your Friday eve! Frost Advisories are posted for inland areas through 8 am. Becoming sunny and breezy today with near seasonal highs. Clear under bright moonlit skies.

Thursday: Patchy frost and cold! Frost Advisory through 8 am for inland SE GA and NE FL. Wake up temperatures will hover around the freeze point for areas of southeast Georgia, upper 30s across northeast Florida with 40s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 60s under sunny skies. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph. Clear and chilly overnight.

Friday: A chilly start with patchy frost for inland NE FL and SE GA. Morning lows in the 30s and 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NW/S 5-10 mph. Clear and mild overnight.

Looking ahead: Warming trend starts Saturday and continues through much of next week. Dry pattern continues through at least next Wednesday.

7am 39

8am 41

10am 54

11am 60

12pm 62

3pm 65

5pm 60

8pm 52

10pm 50

11pm 49

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:32 pm