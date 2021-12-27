Pleasant under partly cloudy skies, open window weather continues

Temperatures continue to trend above normal with limited rain chances this week. A slight chance of showers for New Year’s Eve.

Today: Partly cloudy and pleasant with a light offshore flow. Wind WSW 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 70s area wide. Patchy to dense fog inland overnight.

Tuesday: Patchy to areas of dense fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Wind WSW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry this week with a slight chance of showers Friday through early Saturday.

7am 58

8am 58

9am 61

10am 66

11am 69

12pm 74

3pm 77

5pm 73

8pm 66

10pm 64

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:34 pm