Pleasant under partly cloudy skies, open window weather continues

Temperatures continue to trend above normal with limited rain chances this week. A slight chance of showers for New Year’s Eve.
Today: Partly cloudy and pleasant with a light offshore flow. Wind WSW 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 70s area wide. Patchy to dense fog inland overnight.
Tuesday: Patchy to areas of dense fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Wind WSW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog overnight.
Looking ahead: Warm and dry this week with a slight chance of showers Friday through early Saturday.
7am 58
8am 58
9am 61
10am 66
11am 69
12pm 74
3pm 77
5pm 73
8pm 66
10pm 64
11pm 63
Sunrise: 7:22 am
Sunset: 5:34 pm