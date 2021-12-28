Warm end to the week, cooler, wet start to the New Year

Warm end to the old year, a wet start to the New Year. Dense fog through 10 am followed by slow clearing through the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. Above normal temperatures continue this week.

Today: Dense morning fog then partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Patchy to dense fog overnight.

Wednesday: Dense fog likely. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Patchy to dense fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures this week. A slight chance of showers builds late Wednesday for southeast Georgia then increases area wide as a cold front approaches.

7am 55

8am 56

9am 62

10am 67

11am 71

12pm 74

3pm 79

5pm 76

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm