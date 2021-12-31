Final, finally Friday of 2021

Patchy fog under overcast skies will start the day. A warm afternoon with near record highs today. Inland showers possible, near and along I-75 and west of Ware county in southeast Georgia. Cloudy, smoke-filled skies tonight as we ring in the New Year.

New Year’s Eve: Patchy fog, some locally dense with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Overcast to mostly cloudy with near record highs. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SW 5-10 mph. A mild evening under cloudy, smoke-filled skies, perfect for fireworks and ringing in 2022.

Saturday: Patchy fog with morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures continue through the start of 2022. A slight chance of showers for areas near and along I-75. Sunday, a strong cold front will bring wet, chilly changes. Scattered showers with storms some of which could become strong will arrive late and continue to pass through overnight. Chilly, breezy and sunny conditions will start the week

7am 69

8am 70

9am 71

10am 74

11am 76

12pm 78

3pm 82

5pm 79

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:36 pm