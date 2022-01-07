Cloudy start the sunny, cool today

Cloudy skies early then sunny, cool and breezy. A sprinkle or two possible early as a cold front passes by this morning. Skies will become sunny as temperatures hover below seasonal averages. Clear skies tonight with patchy frost possible inland.
Friday: Cloudy with showers early then becoming sunny, cool and breezy, 10 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s, 60s. Sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the 50s for SE GA, 60s across NE FL. Wind NW/NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Clear and cold for SE GA, a chilly start across NE FL. Patchy frost possible for inland areas. Sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the 60s for southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Rain chances increase late Sunday night and continue through Monday afternoon. After the front, a dry and cool week ahead.
7am 53
8am 54
9am 55
10am 56
11am 57
12pm 60
3pm 62
5pm 60
8pm 50
10pm 49
11pm 48
Sunrise: 7:24 am
Sunset: 5:42 pm