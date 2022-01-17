Full Wolf Moon lights up the sky tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking for something fun tonight you’ll want to head outside right after sunset and check out the full wolf moon!

The full wolf moon is the first full moon of 2022 and is known as the January full moon.

The full moon will reach its peak tonight at 6:48 p.m. EST. But if you want to get fancy you can start to watch the moonrise 24 minutes before sunset at 4:31 p.m.

Full Wolf Moon Visibility (WJXT)

Locally we will have clear skies and great visibility for this full moon so make sure you step outside and look up. You’ll want to grab that coast though because it will be a tad bit chilly!

