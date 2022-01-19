Frost is great on a mug, not your morning, colder, wetter weather on the way

Frost is great for a malt beverage, but not mornings! A cold start with Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings through 8 am. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer today with highs near to slightly above seasonal averages. Mild night tonight.

Wednesday: Another cold morning with freezing temperatures and frost formation through 8am. Wake up temperatures in the 30s for SE GA and NE FL. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Wind SSE 5-10 mph. Mild overnight with patchy fog.

Thursday: Warmer temperatures with increasing rain chances late. Wake up temperatures in the 40s for SE GA, upper 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Increasing clouds with scattered showers possible after sunset.

Looking ahead: A cold rain is coming! Increasing rain chances late Thursday, Friday. Unsettled pattern continues Saturday. A very, very, slight chance of a winter mix of precipitation for areas of SE GA. It looks like it will stay north of our viewing area...but we’ll keep watching.

Ad

7am 33

8am 35

9am 44

10am 51

11am 60

12pm 64

3pm 69

5pm 67

8pm 56

10pm 54

11pm 53

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:52 pm