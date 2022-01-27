Cloudy and breezy today, much colder temperatures this weekend

Cloudy and cool with light showers, drizzle this morning. The onshore wind will increase through the day. Temperatures remain below normal with much colder temperatures to follow.

Thursday: Cloudy and windy. Wake up temperatures in the 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 50s for SE GA, upper 50s to low 60s across NE FL. Wind NE 15-25 mph. Cloudy and breezy overnight.

Friday: Cloudy and cool. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to 50s for NE FL. A cloudy and breezy afternoon with less than seasonal highs in the mid to upper 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s NE FL. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clearing skies and much colder overnight. Freeze warnings likely for inland areas Saturday morning.

Looking ahead: First in a series of freezes Saturday morning. A Hard Freeze for inland areas, Freeze Warning coastal zones Sunday. Freeze possible for inland areas Monday.

7am 50

8am 51

9am 54

10am 55

11am 55

12pm 56

3pm 58

5pm 56

8pm 53

10pm 52

11pm 52

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:59 pm