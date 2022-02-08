A soggy start to your Tuesday. Widespread rainfall this morning will turn to showers this afternoon before clearing tonight. Generally light rain expected with moderate rain at times. Patchy frost possible for inland areas Wednesday morning. Sunny, warmer days through the end of the week.

Tuesday: A wet start to the day. Rain will fade to showers and slowly end during the, evening, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the 50s. Wind NW 5-15 mph. Clearing skies and chilly temperatures overnight, patchy frost possible.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer...after a chilly start. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to 40s for SE GA, upper 30s to 40s for NE FL. Patchy frost possible for inland areas. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 60s. Wind NNW 5-10 mph. A chilly night with frost possible for inland areas.

Looking ahead: Warmer weather Wednesday as sunny skies return. Pleasant conditions expected through mid day Saturday. Cloudy skies return in advance of the next cold front Sunday.

7am 46

8am 46

10am 47

12pm 50

3pm 54

5pm 53

8pm 48

10pm 47

11pm 47

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 6:09 pm