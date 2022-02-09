Frosty start to Thursday then sunny, warmer

Clear and cold tonight, some will wake up to frost Thursday. Dry with mild afternoon temperatures through the end of the week. Showers return late Saturday.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer...after a chilly start. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 60s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along our sandy shores. Wind NNW 5-10 mph. A chilly night with frost possible for inland areas.

Thursday: Chilly with patchy frost. Morning lows in the 30s inland, low 40s along our beaches. Becoming sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70s inland, 60s along our beaches. Wind N/SE5-10 mph. Clear and mild overnight.

Looking ahead: Open window weather returns! Dry and cool today with warmer afternoon highs through the end of the week. Showers return late Saturday, continue Sunday.

12pm 55

3pm 62

5pm 60

8pm 52

10pm 48

11pm 47

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 6:10 pm