Mother Nature is providing snuggle weather for Valentine’s Day

A chilly start with a cold breeze then sunny and cool today. Warmer weather returns this week.

A cold breeze this morning will keep “Feels-Like” temperatures in the 30s. Sunny skies with less than seasonal temperatures this afternoon. Frost expected inland tonight, Tuesday morning.

Today: Sunny, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Frost expected overnight, Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Frosty start to the day! Frost is expected across our inland areas, some coastal zones. Wake up temperatures in the low 30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s for SE GA and NE FL. Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures in the 60s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Warming through the week well above normal temperatures expected Thursday: Rain chances develop late Thursday, Friday. Cloudy skies this weekend.

7am 39

8am 40

9am 44

10am 47

11am 50

12pm 54

3pm 60

5pm 58

8pm 48

10pm 46

11pm 45

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 6:14 pm