Breezy with showers possible, rain returns Friday

A few showers possible today with near seasonal temperatures. Partly cloudy with an increasing easterly breeze. Mainly dry Thursday, rain returns Friday.

Coastal county showers today under the onshore flow. Showers possible this morning through late tonight for coastal counties. Warming temperatures through the rest of the workweek.

Wednesday: Warmer with showers under partly cloudy skies, 20 percent. Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind ESE 10-20 mph. Fog develops overnight.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 50s with patchy to dense morning fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cloudy skies late as rain returns Friday.

Looking ahead: Rain returns Friday with above normal temperatures. Cooler Saturday and Sunday with near seasonal temperatures. Showers end early Saturday morning.

7am 49

8am 53

9am 60

10am 67

11am 69

12pm 70

3pm 73

5pm 69

8pm 64

10pm 63

11pm 62

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 6:16 pm