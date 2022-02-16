Breezy with showers possible, rain returns Friday

A few showers possible today with near seasonal temperatures. Partly cloudy with an increasing easterly breeze. Mainly dry Thursday, rain returns Friday.
Coastal county showers today under the onshore flow. Showers possible this morning through late tonight for coastal counties. Warming temperatures through the rest of the workweek.
Wednesday: Warmer with showers under partly cloudy skies, 20 percent. Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind ESE 10-20 mph. Fog develops overnight.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 50s with patchy to dense morning fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cloudy skies late as rain returns Friday.
Looking ahead: Rain returns Friday with above normal temperatures. Cooler Saturday and Sunday with near seasonal temperatures. Showers end early Saturday morning.
7am 49
8am 53
9am 60
10am 67
11am 69
12pm 70
3pm 73
5pm 69
8pm 64
10pm 63
11pm 62
Sunrise: 7:07 am
Sunset: 6:16 pm