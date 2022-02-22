A forecast so nice we should do it twice, happy 02/22/22

Partly cloudy and warmer today. Patchy fog for inland areas this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Afternoon highs will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal today and the rest of the week. A mild night with light wind and patchy fog.

Tuesday: Patchy fog then partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Wednesday: Warm weather continues. Patchy fog with light wind early with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny early then partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and mild overnight with fog forming early Thursday.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry this week. Models continue to show differences this weekend. For now, a slight chance of showers continues this weekend.

7am 53

8am 55

9am 64

10am 71

11am 74

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 76

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 6:20 pm