A warm Wednesday or a hot Hump Day?

Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions will continue through the start of the weekend. A slight chance for showers late Sunday. Cooler, near seasonal temperatures this weekend...open window weather returns.
Wednesday: Near record highs today! Sunny early then partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and mild overnight with fog forming early Thursday.
Thursday: Above average temperatures continue. Patchy fog early followed by sunny skies then partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Some areas could see record highs tied or broken.
Looking ahead: Warm and dry weather continues this week. Models show a slight chance of showers late Sunday, early Monday.
7am 57
8am 59
9am 67
10am 71
11am 75
12pm 79
3pm 84
5pm 81
8pm 70
10pm 68
11pm 67
Sunrise: 6:59 am
Sunset: 6:21 pm