A warm Wednesday or a hot Hump Day?

Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions will continue through the start of the weekend. A slight chance for showers late Sunday. Cooler, near seasonal temperatures this weekend...open window weather returns.

Wednesday: Near record highs today! Sunny early then partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and mild overnight with fog forming early Thursday.

Thursday: Above average temperatures continue. Patchy fog early followed by sunny skies then partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Some areas could see record highs tied or broken.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry weather continues this week. Models show a slight chance of showers late Sunday, early Monday.

Ad

7am 57

8am 59

9am 67

10am 71

11am 75

12pm 79

3pm 84

5pm 81

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 6:21 pm