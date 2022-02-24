Partly cloudy and warm today, cooler weather returns this weekend

A foggy start with patchy to dense fog expected this morning for inland areas. Spring like temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Dead leaves are falling as the pollen increases. Mild under calm conditions tonight with fog forming inland. Near record highs Friday then cooler this weekend.

Thursday: Patchy to dense fog early followed by partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Clear and cool overnight with fog forming inland.

Friday: Near records highs under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Patchy to areas of dense fog expected inland. Afternoon highs will hover near record values with 80s inland, 70s along the sandy shores. Cooler overnight as a cold front moves in.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry weather continues this week. Cooler open window weather this weekend. Models show a slight chance of showers late Sunday, early Monday.

Pollen: 9.2 Oak, Grass, Juniper

7am 60

8am 62

9am 67

10am 72

11am 77

12pm 79

3pm 84

5pm 81

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 6:22 pm