Partly cloudy and warm today, cooler weather returns this weekend

A foggy start with patchy to dense fog expected this morning for inland areas. Spring like temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Dead leaves are falling as the pollen increases. Mild under calm conditions tonight with fog forming inland. Near record highs Friday then cooler this weekend.
Thursday: Patchy to dense fog early followed by partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Clear and cool overnight with fog forming inland.
Friday: Near records highs under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Patchy to areas of dense fog expected inland. Afternoon highs will hover near record values with 80s inland, 70s along the sandy shores. Cooler overnight as a cold front moves in.
Looking ahead: Warm and dry weather continues this week. Cooler open window weather this weekend. Models show a slight chance of showers late Sunday, early Monday.
Pollen: 9.2 Oak, Grass, Juniper
7am 60
8am 62
9am 67
10am 72
11am 77
12pm 79
3pm 84
5pm 81
8pm 70
10pm 68
11pm 67
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 6:22 pm