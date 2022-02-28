Soggy end to February, Warm, dry start to March

Cloudy, cool and breezy with showers for the final day of February. Breezy onshore wind returns with rounds of showers, light rain through sunset. Open window weather followed by warming through the rest of the workweek.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with rounds of showers, light rain, 50-80 percent. Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Clearing overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy early with patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy. A breezy and cool day les than seasonal temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s across SE GA and NE FL. Partly cloudy and breezy with 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. Wind NNE 10-15 mph.

Pollen: 8.6 Oak, Grass, Juniper

Looking ahead: Open window weather will start the week followed by AC this weekend. Good week for working outside or getting the car clean.

7am 58

8am 58

9am 59

10am 60

11am 61

12pm 61

3 pm 61

5pm 59

8pm 56

10pm 55

11pm 54

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 6:25 pm