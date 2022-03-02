Sunny skies, sunglasses and mile-wide smiles

Sunny skies with low humidity will make for another great day to be outside or let Mother Nature in! Temperatures will average a little above normal today along our beaches and inland. The best part is the air is dry.

Wednesday: A warmer Wednesday as temperatures climb to above seasonal averages. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cool, clear evening with light patchy fog. Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Let’s do it again! Sunny skies with low humidity values. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s under clear skies. Patchy fog possible inland through 9am. Afternoon highs in the 70s along our sandy shores, upper 70s to low 80s inland. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Clear skies overnight, not as cool, patchy fog forms inland.

Looking ahead: Pleasant with dry conditions through the end of the week followed by a warmer weekend.

7am 43

8am 45

9am 54

10am 63

11am 69

12pm 72

3 pm 77

5pm 75

8pm 63

10pm 59

11pm 57

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 6:26 pm