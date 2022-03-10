Stormy weather pattern impacts everyone the next 4 days

The GFS, heaviest north of Jacksonville, read the article to see what the other modles are suggesting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – March can be quite the lion, you know, as in “in like a lamb out like a lion.”

The reference is to the way the month of March begins and ends. The phrase is reversible, such as “in like a lion, out like a lamb.”

Well, for Jacksonville, it appears to have been “in like a lamb and then open the skies up!”

Heavy rains have already taken place across much of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia and there appears to be much more to come.

There could even be a tornado watch put into place on Friday or Saturday or both days.

When it comes to weather forecasting, forecasts tend to be most accurate when many of the various forecast models are all on the same page. Especially, when the global, regional, and hi-resolution models are all suggesting the same possibilities.

Below are the main forecast models prediction for rainfall between Thursday morning through the end of the rain event, which will be on Saturday.

Ad

By the way, it will end with a cold front that will plunge our temperatures and leave us with a freeze early Sunday morning.

Showers and a few thundershowers return later today, highest chances from lunch through late afternoon. Amounts under an inch.

Friday more scattered afternoon and evening storms

Saturday, final round of rains mid-morning, then clearing to windy and much colder. Afternoon temperatures drop into the 50s, with gusty winds to 35 mph.

Sunday morning inland freeze.

The GFS, heaviest north of Jacksonville

The Euro heaviest like the GFS mainly north of Jacksonville

The IBM - Graf model, considered to be a better model for the 1-2 day forecasts

Three days with high chances of rain