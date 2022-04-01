New day, new month and the weekend is here

Cloudy and damp this morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Showers and storms return for some this weekend.

Friday: A cloudy, damp start to the day then becoming partly cloudy with morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

Saturday: Patchy fog early with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s to 60s for NE FL. Partly cloudy skies early will become cloudy as the front lifts north bringing showers, storms through NE FL, 50 percent. SE GA will stay mainly dry. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Some showers linger late, ending early Sunday morning.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with near seasonal temperatures Sunday and Monday. Showers return next week...

7am 64

8am 65

9am 66

10am 67

11am 69

12pm 72

3 pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 69

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 7:46 pm