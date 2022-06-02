Sizzling afternoon highs under sunny skies

Sunny, hot and mainly dry today. No records, but afternoon highs will sizzle under sunny skies. A lucky yard or two may see a shower late today across southeast Georgia. Theat continues tomorrow.

Thursday: Hot under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Late day showers, storms for SE GA, 10-20 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 5 - 15 mph. Mostly clear, warm with patchy fog overnight.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot with showers developing late. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. Showers with isolated storms develop after 2 pm as a weak front stalls over the area, 20-40 percent. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures with scattered showers, storms this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Tropics: Two areas of interest: 1: Near the Yucatan, 48 hours - 80%. 5 Days - 80%. 2: Atlantic Ocean: 48 hours - 10%. 5 Days - 10%.

7am 65

8am 69

9am 77

10 am 82

12pm 87

3 pm 89

5pm 88

8pm 84

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:24 pm