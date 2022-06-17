Hot end to the week, Heat Advisory possible tomorrow

Hot, humid and hazy with scattered showers, storms developing late over southeast Georgia then overnight for northeast Florida.

Friday: Mainly dry under partly cloudy skies through the day with a slight chance of showers after 8 p.m. Showers with storms will develop along a cold front across southeast Georgia then push across northeast Florida before sunrise Saturday. Afternoon highs in the low to upper 90s, upper 90s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind ESE 10 - 15 mph.

Saturday: Possible heat advisory. Partly cloudy and hot with feels like temperatures 105-110 degrees. Scattered showers with storms, some strong to severe, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s, some areas of SE GA could see 100 degrees. Upper 80s to low 90s along he beaches. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph

Looking ahead: A little cooler under sunny skies Sunday. Dry start to the week, Summer starts Tuesday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 75

8am 80

9am 83

10 am 85

12pm 90

3 pm 94

5pm 93

8pm 86

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm