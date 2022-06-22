Near record highs today, Heat Advisory possible tomorrow

Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Record highs possible today across southeast Georgia. The onshore flow returns this afternoon keeping the sandy shore a little cooler. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with possible record highs. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with 100s for SE GA, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 10 - 15 mph. Clear and warm overnight.

Thursday: Hot, hazy, dry. Possible record highs for NE FL and SE GA. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, 100s inland with some areas flirting with record highs. Upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Late day showers, storms possible, 10-20 percent.

Looking ahead: The heat continues Friday with scattered showers, storms developing during the afternoon, evening. An unsettled pattern continues this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 72

8am 75

9am 80

10 am 85

12pm 90

3 pm 95

5pm 94

8pm 87

10pm 85

11pm 84

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm