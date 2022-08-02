Summer soakers develop this afternoon and linger late

Summer heat continues with scattered showers, storms developing after 2 p.m. Some storms could become locally heavy with temporary, urban and low land flooding. Showers will continue past sunset fading around 10 p.m.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated storms, some locally heavy, 50-60 percent for NE FL, 20-30 percent for SE GA. Showers, storms will develop mainly after 2 p.m. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-107 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered thunderstorms, 40-60 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms, some locally heavy developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels Like 100-107. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will become widespread Wednesday with temperatures returning to near seasonal values through the rest of the week.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 74

8am 78

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 91

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 8:20 pm