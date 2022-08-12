Finally Friday and your Game Time forecast

A cloudy start with showers developing this morning near the Gulf then moving inland. A cold front will approach the area from the north, stalling across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Scattered showers possible around kick off tonight followed by cloudy skies tonight.

Today: Cloudy skies with showers, storms, 40-60 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Cloudy skies with scattered showers developing near and along the Gulf before pushing into southeast Georgia. Showers with storms will continue through sunset, then turning cloudy late tonight. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. Showers possible around kick-off then cloudy skies. Showers return early Saturday morning.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers possible early morning then afternoon thunderstorms, 50-80 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. The northeast breeze will push showers and storms toward through the beaches early the across the area during the afternoon. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind W/NE 5-15 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: A soggy Saturday followed by scattered showers Sunday. Things settle down a little for the start of the week.

7am 73

8am 77

10am 84

11am 87

12pm 88

3pm 90

5pm 87

8pm 82

10pm 80

11pm 79

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm