New day, same weather, some storms linger late

Hot and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing after 2 p.m. Clouds will build along the stalled front to our north and the sea breeze with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy. Strong to isolated storms with hail, local flooding and gusty wind will be the main hazards through this evening. Showers with thunderstorms are possible through 10 p.m. tonight.

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind NW/NE: 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 70-80 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rounds of rain possible through the rest of the week

7am 71

8am 76

10am 81

11am 87

12pm 88

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm