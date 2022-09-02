Danielle becomes first hurricane in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds remain at 75 mph (120 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm is centered about 895 miles (1,445 kilometers) west of the Azores and has become stationary. The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

In the north Pacific, Tropical Storm Javier formed overnight. Forecasters said Friday evening it was 200 miles (320 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph).

Javier is moving north-northwest at 12 mph (about 14 kph).

Tropical Storm Watches have been posted for portions of Baja California in western Mexico.