Soggy start to the week, seasonal temperatures expected

Near seasonal temperatures with scattered showers and storms developing after 1 p.m. A weakening front and tropical moisture will keep slightly better chances across NE FL today and tomorrow.
Today: Showers with thunderstorms, 50-60 percent. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with showers becoming scattered during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW/SE 10 - 15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with mainly afternoon showers and storms, 20-50 percent. A slight chance of showers, storms across SE GA with better chances south of I-10. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: The pattern remains unsettled as we wind down summer.
7am 74
8am 77
10am 80
11am 83
12pm 85
3pm 88
5pm 85
8pm 80
10pm 78
11pm 77
Sunrise: 7:09 am
Sunset: 7:36 pm