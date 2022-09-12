77º

Soggy start to the week, seasonal temperatures expected

Patchy fog and puddles

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Near seasonal temperatures with scattered showers and storms developing after 1 p.m. A weakening front and tropical moisture will keep slightly better chances across NE FL today and tomorrow.

Today:  Showers with thunderstorms, 50-60 percent.  Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with showers becoming scattered during the afternoon.  Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Afternoon highs in the 80s.  Wind SW/SE 10 - 15 mph.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with mainly afternoon showers and storms, 20-50 percent.  A slight chance of showers, storms across SE GA with better chances south of I-10.  Morning lows in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s.  Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead:  The pattern remains unsettled as we wind down summer.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset:  7:36 pm

