Soggy start to the week, seasonal temperatures expected

Near seasonal temperatures with scattered showers and storms developing after 1 p.m. A weakening front and tropical moisture will keep slightly better chances across NE FL today and tomorrow.

Today: Showers with thunderstorms, 50-60 percent. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with showers becoming scattered during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW/SE 10 - 15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with mainly afternoon showers and storms, 20-50 percent. A slight chance of showers, storms across SE GA with better chances south of I-10. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: The pattern remains unsettled as we wind down summer.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:36 pm