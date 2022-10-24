Seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies

Sunny skies with a cool onshore breeze. Near seasonal afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog. A slight chance of showers late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70 to low 80s area wide. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph. Clear skies, calm conditions with patchy fog overnight.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under clear skies with morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy with showers possible late Tuesday night, 20 percent. Highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Showers possible overnight through noon Wednesday.

Looking ahead: Warm Wednesday then cooler, near seasonal temperatures through the rest of the week.

7am 53

8am 56

9am 61

10am 68

11am 73

12pm 75

3pm 80

5pm 77

8pm 65

10pm 63

11pm 61

Sunrise: 7:35 am

Sunset: 6:46 pm