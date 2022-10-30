Temperatures remain in the upper 80s

Sunday evening the temperatures will drop to the mid 60s and remain there until Monday morning.

If you are driving this Monday evening, please be mindful of dense fog.

Monday is the start of the work week but also Halloween for some. If you are celebrating, it will be a warm day for trick o’ treaters.

Monday afternoon there is a chance for isolated rain and offshore thunderstorms with temperatures peaking in the mid 80s.

If you are headed to the beach, avoid getting in the ocean. The high rip current risk is in effect for Sunday.