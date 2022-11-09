Tropical impacts today, overnight and Thursday

Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch, Flood watch, Storm Surge Warning...

Windy with coastal county showers for St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Clay county. Showers will slowly lift north through the day with most rain coverage coming in this evening and overnight. Tropical storm conditions expected late tonight through late Thursday. The main impact, based on the current forecast and tropical track will be River and Beach flooding with coastal erosion. Rainfall estimates remain the same: 2-4 inches on average, some areas could see 6 inches.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers developing through the day, mainly across northeast Florida, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind, increasing through the day, NE 20-25 mph, stronger gusts. Tropical conditions overnight...

Thursday: Tropical storm conditions. Rain with thunderstorms early and continuing through the night, 100 percent. Highs in the 70s. Wind: NE 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Tropical storm conditions will weaken overnight with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Breezy with clearing conditions through Friday. Sunny Saturday with cooler temperatures Sunday.

7am 64

8am 65

9am 65

10am 66

11am 68

12pm 69

3pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 66

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 5:33 pm