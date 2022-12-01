Will the warmth continue into December?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have moved into December, which always features Christmas lights, holiday shopping and numerous outdoor events.

It’s also the beginning of meteorological winter, which is the coolest and often driest season in the area.

So what’s the weather outlook for December? In short, warm and mostly dry.

Warmth continues

The December outlook from the Climate Prediction Center keeps all of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida with warmer-than-average conditions.

December temperature outlook

The average December high in Jacksonville is 68°, with the average low being 46°.

This indicates highs for much of December may be in the 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Dry weather continues

The updated December outlook also below average rainfall. This is especially true in southern areas, such as St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam counties.

December is usually the second driest month of the year, with only November being drier. The average rainfall in Jacksonville is 2.78″.

December precipitation outlook

While drier-than-average conditions normally mean sunny weather, this may come at a price.

Drought continues to take hold across the Florida Panhandle, with areas west of I-75 in a moderate drought.

It is very possible drought conditions may expand eastward toward Jacksonville later in the month.

Any storm systems?

While it may be warmer and drier than average, that doesn’t mean it will stay that way all of December.

There are some early indications that a strong cold front may move through in mid-December. This would increase rain chances and likely produce cooler-than-average conditions.

A strong cold front may arrive in mid-December.

However, the cool spell would likely be short-lived as warmer than average temps would likely return after a couple of days.

What about Christmas and New Year’s?

It is way, way too early to discuss specifics concerning the holidays. But we are already getting some very early indications.

At this time, a strong storm system does look to impact the area during the holiday period. This does not mean rain is impossible, and this could change as we get closer to Christmas and New Year’s.

It does look like the holiday week may feature average to slightly above-average temperatures. The average high in Jacksonville for both Christmas and New Year’s Day is 66°, with the average low in the low to mid-40s.

Christmas and New Year's temperature forecast

While there is some time for the forecast to change, it is looking likely warm and fairly dry conditions are on the way for the final month of the year.