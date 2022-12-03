Saturday evening brings pleasant weather

Whether you spend your Saturday night indoors or outside it will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday evening the temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

There is no chance for rain in Florida or the FL/GA border. However, for those living in central and northern Georgia there is a chance for rain.

Overnight into the early morning Sunday, there is a chance for moderate fog but that ends near sunrise.

Sunday morning begins with temperatures near the low 60s.

Sunday afternoon temperatures peak near the low to mid 70s. There is a chance for light rain in the late morning, into the evening.

Rip current risks remain moderate over the weekend.