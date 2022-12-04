Higher rain chances for Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Clouds have returned this morning as a cold front is pushing into the area. Scattered showers will continue to develop, with the best chance for activity in the PM hours. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 70s.

The threat for rain will diminish as we head into the evening and overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s.

The frontal boundary will begin to lift north on Monday. A few showers will be possible, but most will be dry. Highs for Monday will be in the low 70s.

A warming trend quickly develops by mid-week. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The warmth will continue Thursday, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances return late week as another cold front moves in. A stray shower will be possible with cooler conditions for next weekend.