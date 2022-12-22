Arctic cold front on track for Friday

Scattered showers continue to develop across the area, and the threat for rain will persist into the overnight. Temperatures will stay nearly steady with morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

A strong cold front bringing very cold air moves in on Friday morning. A few showers will be possible in the early morning, but most will be dry.

Rapid clearing will happen during the late morning with falling temps. Expect Friday afternoon temperatures to be in the 40s.

A Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory is posted for Friday night as very cold air moves in. We’ll see daybreak temps in the low 20s.

It will be downright cold Christmas Eve. Partly cloudy skies will return with highs only in the low 40s.

Another cold night is in store for Santa with a hard freeze again likely. Christmas morning temps will be in the low 20s.

Christmas Day will feature slightly warmer weather, but still well below average. Expect plenty of sun and highs only in the upper 40s.

Take precautions now to protect your plants, pets and your property for the cold blast ahead!