Protecting your pipes: Difference between drip & stream for freezing temps

News4JAX reporter Aaron Farrar spoke with a plumber about ways to avoid costly repairs during our multi-day freeze.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With temperatures expected to drop to below freezing at times over the next several days, there are a few ways to protect pipes from bursting inside your house.

One recommendation is to have a steady stream of water flowing from a faucet. Not too much water, but also not a drip.

The water coming out should be hot.

Jason Carriero, who is a manager for Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric, has 15 years of experience as a plumber.

“Think about when you put ice trays into a freezer,” he said. “It is not moving. It is freezing. If water is steadily moving, it is going to be harder for it to freeze.”

There is a big difference between a drip and a stream. The water needs to consistently move through the pipes.

“With a stream, it is circulating through the cold and through the hot,” Carriero said. “You want the water to move. You do not want it dripping. You want it circulating.”

Another suggestion is to have the water running in a fixture that is the farthest away from the water meter outside. That will keep the water flowing through the entire house.

This fixture could be a kitchen or bathroom sink or even a tub. It just depends on the house.

Once freezing warnings and advisories are lifted, Carriero says you can stop running the water.

Open up the cabinets under a sink just enough to allow the heat inside your house to reach the pipes. That keeps the pipes at room temperature or even warmer.