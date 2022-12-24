Layers, lots of layers, Freezing temperatures continue

It’s COLD and will stay cold through the start of the week. A Hard Freeze continues this morning and will be followed by another Hard Freeze overnight tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory continues with Feels Like temperatures in the teens.

Today: Sunny, cold and breezy. Wind chill values in the single digits and teens! Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Hard Freeze overnight.

Sunday: Hard Freeze through 9am. Wake up temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the 40s area wide. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear skies and calm conditions overnight will lead to an overnight Freeze. A Watch is currently in place for Monday and will become a Warning on Sunday.

Record Lows: Dec. 24 - 18 degrees/1983. Dec. 25 - 11 degrees/1983

Looking ahead: Freezing temperatures will start the week with 70s expected by the weeks end.

7am 26

8am 27

9am 29

10am 32

11am 35

12pm 38

3pm 42

5pm 40

8pm 29

10pm 27

11pm 26

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:32 pm