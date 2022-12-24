Layers, lots of layers, Freezing temperatures continue

It’s COLD and will stay cold through the start of the week. A Hard Freeze continues this morning and will be followed by another Hard Freeze overnight tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory continues with Feels Like temperatures in the teens.
Today: Sunny, cold and breezy. Wind chill values in the single digits and teens! Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Hard Freeze overnight.
Sunday: Hard Freeze through 9am. Wake up temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the 40s area wide. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear skies and calm conditions overnight will lead to an overnight Freeze. A Watch is currently in place for Monday and will become a Warning on Sunday.
Record Lows: Dec. 24 - 18 degrees/1983. Dec. 25 - 11 degrees/1983
Looking ahead: Freezing temperatures will start the week with 70s expected by the weeks end.
7am 26
8am 27
9am 29
10am 32
11am 35
12pm 38
3pm 42
5pm 40
8pm 29
10pm 27
11pm 26
Sunrise: 7:21 am
Sunset: 5:32 pm