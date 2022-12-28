Sunglasses and Jackets today, flip flops coming soon

Are you ready for warmer temperatures? They are on the way! Freeze Warning - Frost Advisory through 9a.m. This morning will be the last of our widespread freezes...for now. Sunny skies with warmer afternoon highs. Warmer and wetter days ahead.

Wednesday: Inland Freeze/Frost through 9 a.m. Sunny and warmer with highs reaching the 60s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind NNE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and not as cold overnight with patchy frost for inland areas.

Thursday: Patchy inland frost with lows in the 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Sunny skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s for NE FL. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Patchy to areas of Dense fog overnight.

Looking ahead: 70s expected through the end of the week with scattered showers for New Year’s Eve.

7am 27

8am 30

9am 39

10am 46

11am 53

12pm 59

3pm 64

5pm 59

8pm 54

10pm 52

11pm 51

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm