Almost Friday and looking ahead to New Year’s Eve

A foggy start for areas of northeast Florida through 9 a.m. Cloudy skies will follow the fog then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer temperatures inland with cooler highs along the beaches due to the increase northeasterly wind. Partly cloudy tonight with mild overnight temperatures with patchy to areas of dense fog.

Thursday: Dense Fog through 9 a.m. Cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for inland SE GA, 70s for NE FL. Our sandy shores will be slightly cooler, in the 60s for NE FL and SE GA. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Patchy to areas of Dense fog overnight.

Friday: Patchy to areas of dense fog. Cloudy early then partly cloudy with cloudy skies returning late. Showers possible overnight. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s along our beaches. Wind ENE 5-10 mph. Showers overnight, increasing Saturday.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy with showers possible from sunrise to the fireworks. Based on current models: The chances will average near 20 percent from sunrise through noon. Noon through 7 p.m. will bring the best chances of showers, storms. Rain chances decrease 8 p.m. through the party hours. Be safe and have a Happy and a safe celebration.

Looking ahead: Warm end to the week with and increasing chance of showers Saturday. Warm temperatures through much of next week.

7am 39

8am 41

9am 50

10am 58

11am 62

12pm 65

3pm 70

5pm 66

8pm 63

10pm 61

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm