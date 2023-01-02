A foggy start to the first week of the New Year

A foggy start to the week. Some of the worst fog I have seen in a while. Widespread visibilities will be reduced to under a quarter of a mile. Temperatures will trend above seasonal values today and through most of the workweek. Showers and storms return midweek.

Today: A foggy start followed by cloudy skies through late morning. Becoming partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along our beaches. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Foggy conditions expected tonight.

Tuesday: A foggy start with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Another warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S 5-10 mph. Clouds increase overnight.

Looking ahead: Warm temperatures through much of next week with showers, storms developing Wednesday, Thursday. Cooler temperatures to follow Friday.

7am 55

8am 57

9am 60

10am 63

11am 66

12pm 70

3pm 75

5pm 71

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:38 pm