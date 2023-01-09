Spring temperatures start the week, winter returns this weekend

Cloudy and cool this morning then sunny and warmer this afternoon. Open window weather this afternoon with a light breeze from the northwest. Clear and chilly overnight with near seasonal temperatures Tuesday.

Today: Cloudy skies early then sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs in the 70s for NE FL, upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA and our area beaches. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog inland.

Tuesday: Patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Seasonal afternoon highs with open windows! Sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Mainly dry through late Thursday, rain early Friday and then much colder this weekend.

8am 56

9am 58

10am 62

11am 66

12pm 68

3pm 72

5pm 68

8pm 52

10pm 50

11pm 49

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:43 pm